Cambodian Environmental Activists End Bicycle Campaign Citing Threat of Arrest

A Cambodian environmental advocacy group on Thursday suspended a campaign contacting the government to safeguard an island habitat in Koh Kong province following its bicycle-mounted youth activists faced harassment and the threat of arrest from local authorities, based on the group’s members.

Authorities in Koh Kong first stopped the 21 Mother Nature activists on Wednesday in Trapaing Roung district after completing only 60 kilometers (37 miles) of their journey to the main city Phnom Penh from Koh Kong township, which had kicked off a day earlier in the day, group leader Rey Reaksa told RFA’s Khmer Service.

Police initially claimed concerns on the potential spread of the coronavirus and took samples at an area health center using nasal swabs, but later said they failed to have permission to continue making use of their campaign. The activists decided to deliver a petition to Prime Minister Hun Sen asking him to designate Koh Kong Krov Island a protected area to protect it contrary to the impact of tourism and private interests.

When police told the group to sign an agreement to end the campaign, the activists refused, prompting authorities to confiscate their bicycles. The activists instead chose to walk the residual 140 kilometers (87 miles) to Phnom Penh to supply their petition.

On Thursday, after being monitored by authorities overnight, Rey Reaksa said police stopped them from walking on the order of Koh Kong Provincial Governor Sok Sothy and demanded to know why they were wearing T-shirts bearing the message “Rescue Koh Kong Krov,” suggesting the group was attempting to “disrupt social order.”

Police again pressured them to sign a document ending the campaign and when the activists again refused, authorities confiscated their T-shirts and threatened them with arrest, prompting Mother Nature suspend its activities.

“This is an abuse of human rights against the youth—they violated our rights as campaigners for nature and ruined our plan,” he said.

On Wednesday, the Phnom Penh Post cited government spokesman Phay Siphan as saying that “there is no problem with this activity” and referred the matter to the Ministry of the Environment. Environment ministry spokesman Neth Pheaktra said any campaign by the youth group was their right, but the blockade was your decision of the neighborhood authority and the ministry only supports legal activities.

However, Voice of America quoted Sok Eysan, a spokesperson for the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), as saying that the group had “bad intentions” with the campaign. Asked to identify a certain law that they had violated, Sok Eysan said it was an attack on the government that was in charge of protecting the environmental surroundings.

‘Many pretexts’

Hour In, Koh Kong provincial coordinator for local rights group Licadho, told RFA Thursday that the authorities had “seriously violated” the rights of the Mother Nature activists, who were only working to protect the environment, because the government has advocated.

“There is no law to prevent youths from biking to petition Hun Sen’s cabinet to protect Koh Kong Krov,” that he said.

Muong Sopheak, who took part in the campaign, said authorities had monitored his group “nonstop” for the past two days.

He said Mother Nature is concerned that Koh Kong Krov will soon be destroyed in the name of development, as has happened a number of other of Cambodia’s islands.

“The authorities have used many pretexts to prevent us from protecting the forest and natural resources,” he said.

Koh Kong Krov is a 103-square-kilometer (40-square-mile) island located about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from Koh Kong township that is home to a forest, waterfalls, beaches, and wildlife. The island’s inhabitants mostly consist of sustainable fishermen who rely on its natural resources to make a living.

Reported by RFA’s Khmer Service. Translated by Samean Yun. Written in English by Joshua Lipes.