Cambodian Environmental Activists Arrested Before Protest Over Development on Lake

Cambodian authorities on Thursday arrested 3 members of the Mother Nature environmental group who were preparing to march to the house of Prime Minister Hun Sen to require an end to strategies to complete a lake in the capital Phnom Penh which numerous households depend on for their income, sources stated.

The 3 activists–Thun Ratha and his female associates Long Kunthea and Phuong Keorasmey– were nabbed independently, with Thun Rathea taken by cops while preparing a video to livestream the protest, Mother Nature creator Alejandro Gonzalez-Davidson informed RFA’s Khmer Service.

Police have actually implicated the group, who have actually not yet been charged or launched, of running a recording studio without a license and with dispersing “false information” on Facebook, Gonzalez-Davidson stated, including, “From a legal and constitutional point of view, the detention of these three activists is arbitrary and completely illegal, and is nothing more than a state-sponsored kidnapping.”

“We regard this as yet another serious crime by the Hun Sen dictatorship—one that was designed to silence Cambodia’s civil society, but which will have the completely opposite effect,” he stated.

“Hun Sen and his gang of criminals masquerading as a so-called federal government actually wish to take care, as individuals …