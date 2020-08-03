Cambodian Civil Society Groups Demand Release of Union Leader Charged With ‘Incitement’

Scores of civil society groups in Cambodia on Monday condemned the arrest of union leader Rong Chhun, requiring that the federal government release him and drop charges of “incitement” he deals with over his criticism of the nation’s handling of a border disagreement with Vietnam.

Rong Chhun was formally charged with “incitement to commit a felony or cause social unrest” under Article 495 of Cambodia’s Penal Code and imprisoned at Prey Sar Prison in Phnom Penh Saturday, a day after his arrest for declaring the federal government has actually permitted Vietnam to trespass on farmland along their shared border.

His arrest and official charging triggered demonstrations over the weekend and once again on Monday in front of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, where he deals with 2 years in jail if founded guilty.

The charge “is a clear violation of the unionist’s right to freedom of expression,” the 141 groups stated in a joint declaration, keeping in mind that hours prior to his arrest he had actually provided an interview with RFA’s Khmer Service rejecting that he had actually been spreading out incorrect details about supposed land loss along the border a week previously.

Rong Chhun, the outspoken president of the Cambodian Confederation of Unions (CCU) and a previous member of the nation’s National Election Committee, has actually been detained two times in the past– when in October 2005 over …