Two different groups of fans of imprisoned Cambodian union leader Rong Chhun petitioned a UN workplace and the Japanese embassy in Phnom Penh for their assistance in protecting his release, ahead of his scheduled court look today, the petitioners informed RFA Monday.

Rong Chhun was formally charged with “incitement to commit a felony or cause social unrest” under Article 495 of Cambodia’s Penal Code and imprisoned at Prey Sar Prison in Phnom Penh on Aug 1, a day after his arrest for declaring the federal government has actually permitted Vietnam to intrude on farmland along their shared border. His arrest has actually triggered almost day-to-day demonstrations.

Rong Chhun will appear in court Wednesday to appeal a previous judgment that rejected his release on bail.

“We urged the UN Office on Human Rights to remind the Cambodian government to restore its shrinking respect for human rights. We want our country to move toward true democracy,”Em Bun Narith, an agent of the Khmer Student Intelligent League Association, informed press reporters outside the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Cambodia Monday.

He and a group of 19 other activists representing 16 companies held a rally in front of the workplace after sending their petition. Among the activists were teachers, unionists, youth group …