Cambodia Union Chief Arrested on ‘Incitement’ Charges in Vietnam Border Dispute

Cambodian union leader Rong Chhun was charged with “incitement” and imprisoned in Phnom Penh Saturday, a day after his arrest for declaring the federal government has actually permitted Vietnam to intrude on farmland along their shared border, according to court authorities and attorneys.

The outspoken activist’s arrest over a concern that touches nationalist nerves and stimulates compassion for bad farmers drew about 100 advocates to a demonstration in front of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court requiring his release.

Rong Chhun, president of the Cambodian Confederation of Unions, was charged with “incitement to commit a felony or cause social unrest” and is being held in Prey Sar jail, pending trial, Phnom Penh Municipal Court Deputy Prosecutor and court representative Kuch Kim Long informed RFA.

“After questioning him, the judge decided to detain Rong Chhun temporarily,” he stated.

The charges fall under Article 495 of Cambodia’s Penal Code, with a broad meaning of incitement that consists of developing “serious turmoil in society” through public speech or sharing works or illustrations, or videos with the general public.

“The charges of incitement are not justified,” stated attorney Choung Chou Ngy, among Rong Chhun’s four-member defense group. “It is unjust.”

He stated the 4 attorneys will fulfill to demand bail for Rong …