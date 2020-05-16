Cambodia named world’s second country to declare end to battle against COVID-19 – Armenian News

Cambodia’s final affected person with the brand new coronavirus has recovered and left hospital, leaving the Southeast Asian country with zero instances, The New York Times studies, the well being ministry which additionally made requires a continued vigilance.

No easing of restrictions associated to the virus – together with college closures and border entry checks and quarantines – have been included within the assertion.

Cambodia has reported 122 instances of the virus that causes COVID-19 and no deaths from the illness because it emerged in China and began spreading world wide, infecting greater than 4.5 million and killing about 300,000 since January.

A 36-year-outdated girl from Cambodia’s northwestern province of Banteay Meanchey was launched from the Khmer Soviet Friendship Hospital within the capital, Phnom Penh, and was offered to the media in a livestream on Saturday, thanking the well being authorities.

Cambodia’s final reported new case was on April 12. A complete of 14,684 assessments have been finished since January, the ministry mentioned.