Cambodia genocide: Khmer Rouge prison chief Comrade Duch dies



Comrade Duch declared he was just following orders





Comrade Duch, a previous senior figure of the Khmer Rouge founded guilty of criminal activities versus humankind in Cambodia, has actually passed away.

He was serving a life term after being sentenced by a UN-backed court.

Kaing Guek Eav, referred to as Comrade Duch, ran the well-known Tuol Sleng prison where countless individuals were tortured and killed in the late 1970s.

As numerous as 2 million individuals are thought to have actually passed away under the Khmer Rouge, a Maoist program that managed Cambodia from 1975 to 1979.

In 2010, Duch ended up being the very first senior Khmer Rouge leader to be founded guilty by the UN-backed tribunal after a reporter discovered him in concealing a years previously. He was sentenced in 2012.

He passed away on Wednesday, aged 77, a spokesperson for the tribunal in the capital Phnom Penh stated, without providing information of the cause. He had actually been ill for several years.

“Duch died this morning at 00:52am, on 2 September at Khmer Soviet Friendship Hospital. Details of what he died of, I can’t tell,” the representative …