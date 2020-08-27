Cambodia on Thursday dispersed a recently drawn topographical map of the nation’s shared border with Vietnam to regional authorities and sent it to the United Nations for acknowledgment, despite continuous claims that the federal government has actually enabled Vietnam to encroach on Cambodian area.

The border classification shows one agreed to in a 1:25,000 scale map exchanged in between Cambodia and Vietnam in an event at the Moc Bai International Border Gate in southern Vietnam’s Tay Ninh province, on the border with Cambodia’s Svay Rieng province, onAug 1.

Speaking at Thursday’s circulation event, Cambodian Defense Minister Tea Banh called the new map “historic” and of “significant importance” to the nation.

“These maps are for public use—they are authentic,” he stated.

“We didn’t have one in the past, but it is real now. We have demarcated the border according to the maps … I am very proud of it. This gives us a strong foundation to resolve our differences.”

Tea Banh stated that anybody who slams the federal government’s handling of the border is an “extremist” and “will not be forgiven” for making incorrect declarations about Cambodia delivering land to its next-door neighbor. He kept in mind that Cambodia likewise shares a border with Laos and Thailand, however just the border with …