Authorities in Cambodia apprehended outspoken union chief Rong Chhun from his house in Phnom Penh on Friday in connection with a declaration he made declaring that the nation had actually ceded land to Vietnam along their shared border, according to authorities.

Rong Chhun, president of the Cambodian Confederation of Unions and a member of the Cambodia Watchdog Council, was nabbed on charges of “incitement to commit a felony or cause social unrest” under Article 495 of Cambodia’s Penal Code, Ministry of Justice representative Chhin Malin informed RFA’s Khmer Service, validating an earlier report by government-aligned Fresh News.

Fresh News had actually priced quote Phnom Penh Municipal Court representative Kuch Kimlong as stating Rong Chhun had actually been apprehended “for presumably misshaping news on [the] border problem,” including that he had actually dedicated a criminal offense “in flagrante delicto,” or was captured in the act.

On July 20, Rong Chhun had actually gone to Trapeang Phlong commune, in Tbong Khmum province’s Ponhea Kraek district, where Cambodians declared just recently put border posts had actually triggered them to lose land to surrounding Vietnam.

The following day, he released a declaration on behalf of the Cambodia Watchdog Council in which he mentioned abnormalities with the positioning of border posts 114 to 119 that led to the loss of “hundreds of hectares” (one hectare = 2.5 acres) of ancestral land belonging to location farmers.

However, on Friday, Cambodia’s authorities Cambodia Border Committee turned down Rong Chhun’s claims, stating his company had actually shared “fake news” based upon “groundless accusations.”

“Rong Chhun colluded with bad actors who claimed their ancestral land was taken by Vietnamese soldiers who ousted them from their farms,” the committee stated in the declaration.

Kuy Pisey, vice president of the Cambodia Border Committee, informed RFA following the release of the declaration that the present border separation is “based on documentation” which no farmers have actually lost land.

She stated the government manages around 60 hectares (150 acres) in Ponhea Kraek district that location farmers never ever managed and implicated the Cambodia Watchdog Council of attempting to “confuse people with fake news.”

“What the government has done is not a joke—we are committed to protecting our territory,” she stated.

Rong Chhun, who is likewise the previous president of Cambodia’s Teachers’ Association and a previous member of the nation’s National Election Committee, waited his July 21 declaration in an interview with RFA on Friday.

“I am only a union member—I don’t need to be popular,” he stated, including that the Cambodia Border Committee’s allegations “do not reflect my statement.”

“It is the truth, based on the villagers who said they lost around 500 meters (1,640 feet) of their land to the border … The border committee must be brave enough to accept the truth.”

Not long later on, authorities took Rong Chhun into custody for questioning. He is presently being held at a concealed area within Phnom Penh, according to member of the family.

Whereabouts unidentified

Soeung Sengkaruna, a representative for regional rights group Adhoc, informed RFA that he went to the Phnom Penh Municipal Police head office, however discovered little of Rong Chhun’s scenario.

“We want to find out his condition—is he safe and healthy,” he stated, including that it was prematurely for him to discuss the charges dealing with Rong Chhun.

Um Sam An, a previous legislator from the prohibited opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) who as soon as served a jail term for slamming the nation’s handling of the border problem, informed RFA that “the government is shutting up nationalists.”

He declared that farmers are losing land since Cambodia is demarcating the border based upon a treaty from 1985, when Vietnam inhabited the nation following its ouster of the Khmer Rouge program 6 years previously.

“What Rong Chhun was trying to do was to protect villagers from losing their land,” he stated.

“I praise Rong Chhun’s conscience and condemn the government for his arrest.”

Border conflict

Rong Chhun’s arrest follows the discovery by Cambodian authorities of 31 military shelters, real estate equipped Vietnamese soldiers, in Kandal province’s Koh Thom and Leuk Daek districts, which triggered Cambodia’s embassy in Hanoi to problem a May 13 diplomatic dèmarche, requiring that the structures be removed.

By completion of May, just 3 had actually been gotten rid of, according to Cambodia’s Ministry of ForeignAffairs Authorities in Vietnam’s An Giang province had actually declared soldiers were released to secure the location versus unlawful entrants who might possibly trigger a break out of the coronavirus, however border activists, consisting of Rong Chhun, stated the relocation amounted to an intrusion of Cambodian area.

Unresolved border problems in between Cambodia and Vietnam, previous French nests from the 1860 s to 1954, have actually triggered events in the past, with the building and construction by Vietnam of military posts in objected to locations rapidly challenged by Cambodian authorities in Phnom Penh.

In June 2015, activists from the CNRP were assaulted by Vietnamese villagers when they went to check a location in Svay Rieng province where they stated a roadway constructed by authorities in Vietnam’s Long An province had actually trespassed into Cambodian area.

A joint communique signed by Cambodia and Vietnam in 1995 specifies that neither side can make any modifications to border markers or enable cross-border growing or settlement pending the resolution of exceptional border problems.

Reported by RFA’s KhmerService Translated by SameanYun Written in English by Joshua Lipes.