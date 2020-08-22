Camavinga rules out Real Madrid transfer, will be staying at Rennes

Linked with the La Liga champs, the 17-year-old states he will be staying in Ligue 1 for at least another season

Eduardo Camavinga insisted he would remain at Rennes for the 2020-21 season in the middle of constant rumours of a transfer to Real Madrid.

Camavinga, 17, has actually been related to a relocate to the La Liga champs as a back-up for Casemiro after ending up being a first string routine in protective midfield.

But the midfielder, who is contracted at Rennes up until 2022, stated his existing strategies were to stay at the Ligue 1 club in the meantime.

“I have two years of contract left. I will be at Rennes this season,” Camavinga informed Telefoot on Friday.

Camavinga stated he was unfazed about the rumours concerning his future.

“It doesn’t bother me at all. It’s football,” he stated.

“There are true things and false things.”

Camavinga broke on to the scene as a 16-year-old in the 2018-19 season, making 7 looks for Rennes towards the back end of the project.

He continued his advancement throughout the current cut-short season, playing in 36 video games, scoring one objective and getting 2 helps.

Former Rennes gamer and Chelsea star Mario Melchiot thinks Camavinga need to disregard all the outdoors sound and sign up with Real if he thinks the time is right.

“When I left Ajax, individuals stated to me it was prematurely which I need to remain in …