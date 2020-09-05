Cam Newton’s play will define Patriots’ future personnel moves

Cam Newton is utilized to wielding a great deal of impact. His effect on the short-term future of the New England Patriots is countless.

The concept a beginning quarterback’s play can determine an NFL group’s on-field success is absolutely nothing brand-new. That’s definitely real for Cam Newton and the Patriots in 2020.

The more fascinating thing to examine is how essential the veteran signal-caller’s play will be to affecting how New England’s front workplace will run in the near future.

Expect the method Newton either prospers or stops working to set the course for Patriots’ personnel choices over the next year and modification. In specific, it will mainly choose whether Bill Belichick invests a first-round tease the quarterback position in the upcoming NFL Draft.

There’s an outdoors opportunity Newton can play all right to pilot the Patriots to another playoff berth this season. That job is seriously made complex by the choices of numerous New England stalwarts to opt-out of the 2020 project. The franchise saw a league-high eight players opt out highlighted by Dont’ a Hightower, Patrick Chung and Marcus Cannon.

Newton’s health is the other variable. The Panthers launched him since they didn’t think he was a dependable starter any longer. Newton will require to reveal he can holding up over a complete 16-game …