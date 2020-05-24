Cam Newton’s brother Caylin headed to Auburn | Auburn University Sports

AUBURN– Cam Newton’s more youthful brother Caylin Newton is headed to Auburn, he disclosed in a Twitter article on Friday evening.
His tweet checks out just, “War Eagle,” with a hashtag analysis ‘new chapter.’
He will certainly come to Auburn with 2 years of qualification continuing to be. He must be right away qualified to play as a graduate transfer, provided as a grad in Howard’s on the internet beginning product for the springtime of 2020.
He transfers in from Howard, where he played quarterback via 2 outstanding periods. He led the group to a sensational dismayed sway FBS UNLV as a fresher in 2017.
That year, he tallied 3,185 backyards in 11 video games, tossing for 2,432 backyards as well as hurrying for 753 a lot more while rolling up 25 goals. As a student in 2018, he rolled up 3,133 complete backyards in 10 video games, with 2,629 passing backyards as well as 504 hurrying backyards to together with 26 complete goals.
After a mentoring modification last offseason, he played via the initial 4 video games of Howard’s period in 2019 prior to introducing openly in October that he would certainly be going into the NCAA’s transfer website as well as redshirting to maintain his period of qualification. Current NCAA policies enable gamers to play via 4 video games without melting their redshirt possibility.
He claimed because news in the loss that he intended to grad from Howard in May prior to carrying on, as well as he has actually completed that objective.
Caylin Newton rolled up 4,358 backyards as an elderly at quarterback at Grady High School in Atlanta, as well as was a celebrity signal-caller at Howard, yet has actually additionally uploaded video clips on Instagram of himself running courses as well as playing receiver in exercises this period.