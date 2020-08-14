Cam Newton winning over Bill Belichick is great news for Patriots fans

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 08: Cam Newton # 1 of the Carolina Panthers heats up prior to his video game versus the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Charlotte,North Carolina (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Cam Newton is making a great impression on Bill Belichick and theNew England Patriots

The New England Patriots appeared predestined for a restoring year upon losing Tom Brady this offseason. The strategy was to roll with Jarrett Stidham, or a minimum of that is what Bill Belichick stated prior to signing Cam Newton to a 1 year offer.

Belichick had the master strategy up his sleeve and now has a previous MVP at quarterback. The head coach is well-known in not offering appreciation to gamers and has actually done that with Newton throughout the summertime. But training school is here and Newton need to have the upper hand in the race to be the beginning quarterback.

Cam Newton gets a brief increase of self-confidence from his head coach

Belichick even provided a fast recommendation of Newton’s capabilities, which were shared in an ESPN.com article.

“Cam’s a hardworking kid. He really is,” Belichick stated Friday early morning.

That is about as much as one can leaveBelichick He did go on to share more words, however talked …