Cam Newton will be first Patriots starting QB since 1993 that wasn’t homegrown

Cam Newton # 1 makes a toss throughout New England Patriots Training Camp at Gillette Stadium on September 01, 2020 in Foxborough,Massachusetts (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots called Cam Newton the starting quarterback, and he’ll be the first since 1993 that wasn’t homegrown.

To the surprise of definitely nobody, the New England Patriots called Cam Newton as the group’s starting quarterback ahead of Jarrett Stidham.

The previous NFL MVP remained in a “competition” with the previous Auburn signal-caller however there was never ever any doubt that as long as Newton was healthy, he would be the starter.

Bill Belichick revealed the relocation at a group conference on Thursday, according toJim McBride of the Boston Globe The relocation comes days after Belichick applauded the previous Carolina Panthers franchise quarterback for his work principles.

Cam Newton was likewise called a group captain for the Patriots in addition to making the starting quarterback task

With Newton winning the starting task, it snaps among the most outstanding streaks in the NFL that lots of people most likely weren’t even knowledgeable about. For the first time since 1993, the Patriots will not begin a.