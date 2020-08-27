Cam Newton still doesn’t feel like he’s won the Patriots’ job

Cam Newton doesn’t feel like the starting quarterback just yet.

Any semblance of a quarterback competition on the New England Patriots went out the window within the first few days of practice, as Brian Hoyer’s consistently average play and Jarrett Stidham’s regression paved a path for former Carolina Panthers MVP Cam Newton to start in Week 1 of his redemption tour.

Despite the fact that Newton, who played in just two games last season due to injury, has been unofficially coronated as the Week 1 starter, he doesn’t feel as sharp or as in command of the offense as he did in Carolina. Because of this, Newton claimed he needs to work on understanding New England’s playbook before he can feel comfortable.

News story: Cam Newton doesn’t feel like the starter at Patriots training camp. “There are certain things when I come to the line of scrimmage and it’s just not as firing mentally as I would want it to be,” he says. https://t.co/TwB7tlhlp2 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 26, 2020

Cam Newton needs to work on memorizing the Patriots playbook

