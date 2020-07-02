Cam Newton says he is motivated by respect, not money as terms of Patriots deal revealed | NFL News





Cam Newton is looking to jumpstart his career with the Patriots

Cam Newton says “respect” and not money is what is driving him for the 2020 NFL season.

Newton made the remarks on Instagram on Thursday after NFL Network revealed he is guaranteed only $550,000 under the terms of his incentive-heavy, newly-signed contract with the New England Patriots.

“This is not about money for me. It is about respect,” posted Newton, who agreed a deal with New England on Monday.

Prior compared to that, the No 1 over all pick in the 2011 draft had surprisingly remained unsigned since being released by the Carolina Panthers in March.

The Patriots signed Newton for the veteran’s minimum but the contract could be worth $7.5m if Newton hits all of his incentives.

Newton’s base contract could be worth $1.05 million in 2020 if he’s on the roster for Week 1.

Among the bonuses are $700,000 in per-game roster bonuses and another $5.75m in incentives, NFL Network reported.

Newton, who is recovering from foot surgery, could have made $19m in the ultimate year of his deal in Carolina.

The terms of Newton’s deal with New England angered San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, who said it was “disgusting” that the 2015 NFL MVP had to settle for such a deal.

How many former League MVPs have had to sign for the min? (Asking for a friend.) just ridiculous. A transcendent talent and less talented QBs are receiving 15/16m annually. Disgusting https://t.co/eZycGL8qkZ — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) June 29, 2020

Sherman tweeted: “How many former League MVPs have had to sign for the min? (Asking for a friend.) Just ridiculous. A transcendent talent and less talented QBs are getting 15/16m a year. Disgusting.”

Six-time Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle, who retired in February after playing last season with the Chargers, replied to Sherman: “Totally agree.”

Newton, who turned 31 in May, began training with new team-mates this week, including veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu.

He will compete with 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham and veteran back-up Brian Hoyer to start out in the Patriots’ opening game of the season from the Miami Dolphins on September 13.