Cam Newton is almost grinning in his first picture in a Patriots jersey

Derek Jeter sticks up for his Marlins gamers in the middle of COVID break out by David Salituro

Cam Newton, CarolinaPanthers (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Cam Newton looks excellent in a New England Patriots jersey, however odd in one.

Cam Newton switched out black and Carolina blue for some red, white and blue on his brand-new jersey.

After costs his first 9 NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers, Newton starts year 10 with the New EnglandPatriots Newton just played in 2 video games last season forCarolina The Panthers’ veteran head coach Ron Rivera was fired prior to completion of the year. Owner David Tepper made wholesale modifications to the company, consisting of cutting ties with Newton.

After being held out of the first and 2nd waves of NFL complimentary firm, Newton ultimately made his method to New England back inJuly He is anticipated to take on his fellow Auburn Tiger Jarrett Stidham and veteran journeyman Brian Hoyer for the beginning task. Given Newton’s dynamism and capability to make have fun with his legs, he’s the preferred. Here he is in Patriots uniform.

Is Cam Newton almost splitting a smile in his New England Patriots uniform?

Even though he’s going to the most stoic of NFL franchises, you can almost see Newton grinning in his Patriots uniform. It’s been a long period of time coming for him to get …