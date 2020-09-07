Cam Heyward just announced a new contract in the most hilarious way

Yordenis Ugas easily outboxes Abel Ramos, but almost gets robbed by Jeremy C. Herriges

Cam Heyward announced his new deal in a hilarious manner.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be faced with some tough roster decisions in 2021, especially with uncertainty regarding the financial situation for the NFL.

Veteran defensive lineman Cam Heyward appeared to be one potential cut. He was on the final year of his current deal in 2020 and not having a new one in place was a concerning sign. That all changed Sunday night when the news dropped that Heyward got a new extension worth a reported $71.4 million over four years.

Heyward himself reacted to the news with a hilarious video on Twitter.

Cam Heyward gets security and a ton of money

So there you go, Heyward is “The Wolf of Pittsburgh,” if you will.

The video is perfect and it is not too far of a stretch to think of his teammates reacting in that manner. Heyward has improved with age and made his third consecutive Pro Bowl in 2019. He also received his second first-team All-Pro nod in 2019.

This is a somewhat surprising move considering Heyward in 31 years old. However, the full details of the extension should have…