Calvin Stengs: Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman interested in AZ Alkmaar winger | Football News





Ronald Koeman is interested in bringing Calvin Strengs to the Nou Camp as his very first finalizing

New Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman wishes to signAZ Alkmaar winger Calvin Stengs

Koeman has actually suggested him to the Barca board and the club’s recruitment personnel are currently aware of the Netherlands global.

Koeman offered the 21-year-old his Netherlands launching last fall and he produced 2 objectives in a 5-0 win over Estonia.

Stengs scored 5 objectives and setup 8 more in the Eredivisie last season as Alkmaar ended up runners-up, and netted 5 more objectives and tape-recorded 4 helps in the Europa League.