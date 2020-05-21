Calvin Harris Reveals Doctors Had To Restart His Heart Back In 2014!

Calvin Harris simply proved that you simply by no means actually know what’s happening between the scenes.

Case in level: the EDM web site Dancing Astronaut featured an outdated clip of the DJ on their Twitter web page. “Can’t compare to the energy during @CalvinHarris’ sets in 2014,” wrote the outlet. “He went off at EDC that summer”.

Harris then retweeted the submit together with his personal reminiscence of the occasion. He shared:

“Interesting year for me 2014, started with me knocking myself off number 1 in the UK and ended with my heart getting restarted in the ER…this sort of stuff happened in between”

Back in November of that 12 months, the Scottish artist was pressured to cancel a number of performances, together with for the MTV EMAs, as a consequence of coronary heart issues. He later confirmed that he had arrhythmia, a coronary heart situation characterised by irregular heartbeat.

In 2018, he opened up about his sobriety in a Twitter Q&A, writing:

“The last thing I want to do is down 2 bottles of Jack Daniels a night, live on Greggs pasties and sleep on an absolutely stinking bus all year, scream down a mic for 55 minutes and pretend to play a keyboard 5x a week those days are behind me son”

He later added: “Aye things are a bit less fun but haven’t had an arrhythmia since 2014”.

Though the 36-year-old appears to have dealt together with his coronary heart issues behind closed doorways, it isn’t the one well being scare he confronted within the public eye. You might recall that horrifying automotive crash again in 2016 proper on the finish of the Tayvin period. At the time, Harris was pressured to cancel reveals due to his accidents. (And then-girlfriend Taylor Swift might or might not have been tremendous useful within the restoration course of, not that she most likely owed something in that regard.)

Then there was the second automotive crash in 2018 with girlfriend Araika Wolf. Calvin appeared to stroll away from that one comparatively unscathed, though two younger girls have been injured by the collision.

Luckily, the One Kiss artist appears to be in good well being now — which is one thing to carry on to, contemplating there’s a worldwide pandemic happening! Instead of enjoying offered out reveals, Harris is quarantined like the remainder of us, peacefully rising tomatoes.

He additionally appears to be in good spirits. The artist instance responded to his reminiscing with the joke, “Heart attack from too many number ones ??”, which the DJ clearly obtained a kick out of.

Good to see he takes all of it with levity! We’re wishing Calvin continued good well being sooner or later!