Calming Comfort 15 Lb, 15-Pound, Grey Blanket 15 Pound

CALMING COMFORT Weighted Blanket by Sharper Image! “Take Relaxation to The Next Level”. Our specially designed weighted blanket helps to promote a sense of calmness and relaxation! Calming Comfort works by applying an even amount of pressure over your entire body, comforting you like a hug. When under the blanket, you experience that great feeling of being hugged, cuddled or swaddled which is as soothing for adults as it is for children. Let gravity do the work soothing you going to sleep, relaxing on the couch, reading a book, or any time in between. Calming Comfort is made with velveteen material. Velveteen is a super-soft yet durable brushed fleece material. Due to its weight, the Calming Comfort Blanket is NOT machine washable. You can spot clean with warm water and mild detergent, lay flat and let dry. Additionally, we recommend you use it duvet cover which is machine washable.

RELAX AND GET COMFORTABLE! The luxurious weighted blanket that helps you relax so you can fall asleep and stay asleep naturally. Perfect for those who have trouble sleeping. Let gravity do the work by soothing you. The weighted blanket offers great all-natural sleep help for adults and kids by offering the gentle sensation of being held to encourage deep, healthy, restful sleep

BREATHABLE, PLUSH, HYPOALLERGENIC and SUPER-SOFT – Velveteen is made of a soft breathable fabric, durable brushed fleece material designed to be used year-round. Precision stitch squares are filled with soft weighted BPA-Free high-density microbeads to provide exactly the right amount of pressure, to help relax your entire body. This even distribution of the weight makes the blanket effective simulating deep touch pressure stimulation. It mimics the soothing feeling of being hugged! For less stress and a restful night’s sleep

USE EVERYWHERE – The Calming Comfort heavy blanket is not just for sleep, it can be used whenever and wherever you need to relax and get comfy. There’s no need to suffer through another sleepless night, when you let Calming Comfort hug and hold you tight. Use it on the couch or lounge chair while you read your favorite book or bring the Calming Comfort in the car so you can relax on a road trip

A DEEP HUG JUST FOR ONE our heavy blanket is designed to make you feel embraced. Each blanket is sized to fit you, not the bed. For best results, we recommend 1 person use the blanket at a time

SPECIAL FOR YOU Calming Comfort is available in 6, 10, 15, 20, & 25 pounds. Choosing the correct weight makes it perfect for you. You can also customize your blanket by adding your favorite machine washable colored duvet! 15 LB WEIGHTED BLANKET 50″ x 75″

Included Components: (1) Calming Comfort 15 Lb Weighted Blanket