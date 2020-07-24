CalmDo Air Fryer Oven Combo 12.7 Quarts, Convection Toaster, Food Dehydrator, 18 Functions to Fry, Roast, Dehydrate, Bake, Reheat, 10 Accessories & Recipe Included, Black



Price: $178.99 - $149.99

(as of Jul 24,2020 05:23:03 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Why choose CalmDo 18-in-1 Multifunctional Air Fryer Oven？



12.7QT big capacity;

18 kinds of basic functions+customized functions, meet daily cooking needs;

Stainless steel cavity, easy to clean;

Cavity with reflective structure, temperature more uniform;

Machine-washable accessories, convenient and quick;

Transparent door, check cooking status at any time;

Specifications

· Model: AF-120CD

· Voltage: 110V 60Hz

· Power: 1500W

· Capacity: 12.7QT

· Material: ABS+PC(Shell), Stainless Steel(Inner)

· Certificates: ETL, FDA

18 kinds of basic functions+touch panel, meet daily cooking needs：Chips, Steak, Fish, Shrimp, Pizza, Defrost, Wings, Cake, Vegetable, Cookies, Chicken, Bake, Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Reheat, Sausage, Nuts, Lamb.

Warm tips: When using for the first time, the air fryer oven may emit slight odour which is not harmful and will disappear after a few minutes. This is because a protective oil was applied to protect parts from possible friction in transport.

Some Useful Q&A



Q: The air fryer oven does not work.

A: Make sure you have plugged the mains power into an earthed wall socket.

Q: The ingredients are not done.

A: Use smaller batches for more even cooking/increase the cooking temperature/increase the cooking time.

Q: The ingredients are fried unevenly in the air fryer oven.

A: Turn the ingredients during cooking.

Q: Fried snacks are not crispy.

A: Preheating is needed when you are cooking from a cold start, add 3 mins to the cooking time to compensate.

Q: Does the appliance need time to heat up?

A: Preheating is needed when you are cooking from a cold start, add 3 mins to the cooking time to compensate.

Rolling Cage

360° rotation design, and 360° of super heated cyclonic air, cook your food evenly and taste crispy and delicious. Great for fries, roasted nuts, popcorn and other snacks.

Cooking Trays

Cooking trays can be used for a wide range of foods. Each can slide into the air fryer oven. Ideal for multi-level cooking. Note: Please use your own oven mitts to remove the mesh rack, mesh basket and mesh tray after the cooking is complete.

Skewer Racks

Great for all your kabob recipes, meat, fish or veggies. Press the rotating setting, the Skewer Racks will automatically rotate 360°, which will ensure that food and vegetables are all fully cooked, allow you to make kabobs simply at home.

Return to Previous Selection

Featured with forward and back function by press “+” and “-”, which function most air fryer ovens do not have, don’t need to choose one circle to re-select once you choose the wrong function.

Drip Tray

Effectively save your cleaning time. Please always keep the drip tray in the lowest layer inside the air fryer oven for gathering oil from fried food. Making the disposal of grease much easier.

Splatter Guard

Cook with the splatter guard in place to reduce splatter from food during operation, making clean-up easier. This is insert on the top near the heating element.

Multi-functional: With 18 one-touch pre-set functions, you may air fry, bake, sauté, grill, roast, dehydrate, reheat and rotisserie, make all kinds of food right in your own kitchen

Less Oil but Delicious: This air fryer cooks food with super-heated air instead of oil, yummy and healthy; The stainess chamber with reflective structure makes the temperature more uniform

Transparent and Detachable Door: The door is designed to detach for effortless clean-up, opening the door pauses the cooking cycle, close door will resume its previously programmed cooking cycle. What’s more, you can turn on the light and watch your meals cook through the transparent and thermal-protective door

Rich Accessories: Comes with 10 accessories include a rotisserie tong, rotisserie rod, rotisserie stand, oven rack, drip tray, skewer rotisserie, rotisserie cage, shallow mesh basket, and two mesh trays; All accessories may be washed with a small amount of nonabrasive soap and a nonmetallic sponge