Callum Wilson: West Ham join Tottenham and Newcastle in race for Bournemouth striker | Football News







West Ham have actually signed up with Newcastle in thinking about a quote for Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson.

Tottenham are likewise interested in signing the 28- year-old England worldwide.

The Cherries are anticipated to look for a cost in excess of ₤20 m to offer him following their transfer from the Premier League.

The Hammers are understood to wish to include speed to their cutting edge and Wilson, who has actually scored 67 objectives in 180 looks on the south expense, would fit the expense for supervisor David Moyes,

However, the Scot understands he will need to move a variety of gamers on prior to he can hire all his summertime targets.

Callum Wilson belonged to Bournemouth’s promotion-winning group in 2014

Another striker target on Moyes’ list is Bordeaux’s Josh Maja, whom Moyes offered a senior launching to throughout their time together at Sunderland.

An area in advance will open as Hammers forward Albian Ajeti, who had a hard time to enter into the side under both Manuel Pellegrini and Moyes, looks set to join Scottish champs Celtic.

Moyes has actually currently included loanee Tomas Soucek on a long-term offer given that the season completed and West Ham prevented transfer. He has actually signed a four-year agreement.

Summer transfer window – crucial dates and times

The summertime transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11 pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades in between the Premier League and EFL then ranges from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and throughout Sky Sports‘ digital platforms, consisting of with our devoted Transfer Centre blog site.