Callum Smith ready for Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in September after Billy Joe Saunders ruled out fight date | Boxing News





Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is yet to announce his next opponent

Callum Smith is ready to manage Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in September after Billy Joe Saunders ruled himself out of that fight date, says his trainer Joe Gallagher.

Saunders had been the frontrunner to get a super-middleweight clash with the Mexican star, however the WBO champion appears to have dropped out of contention after insisting that he does not have suitable time to prepare for that expected date.

Smith, who holds the WBA ‘super’ title in the exact same division was on a two-man shortlist with Saunders for ‘Canelo’ and his trainer Gallagher believes the unbeaten Liverpudlian should now be the No 1 choice.

Callum Smith is regarded as the No 1 champion at super-middleweight

“It’s supposed to have been a two-horse race wasn’t it,” Gallagher told Sky Sports. “Now he’s pulling himself out of it, Canelo offers no excuse now, but to fight Callum Smith.

“Callum is in the gym, he’s training, he is been right back a couple of weeks now, and if that date and opportunity is put to Callum Smith, he’s ready to go. He’ll simply take that and I can’t see no reasons why Canelo – when they said all along it was between your two of these – Billy Joe Saunders is out, let’s do Callum.

“Callum may be the No 1 at 168. He’s the Ring [magazine] champ, Canelo is the superstar. Let’s just go full ahead and do it.”

He was considering the back end of September, so whether or not it’s Canelo it will be brilliant. Joe Gallagher

Anthony Dirrell and Sergiy Derevyanchenko have been associated with Canelo in recent weeks, but Gallagher insists you will have far more public demand for a Smith fight.

“Callum was looking at fighting September sometime anyway. He was looking at the back end of September, so if it’s Canelo it would be brilliant,” said Gallagher.

“That’s what the fans want to see, proper fights. I’ve heard Canelo was looking at the likes of Dirrell and people like that, but I don’t think that’s going to wash.”