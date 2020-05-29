Callum Johnson vs Joshua Buatsi ‘could be the way we end up going’ says Eddie Hearn | Boxing News



















1:28



Joshua Buatsi walks out at Madison Square Garden

Callum Johnson and Joshua Buatsi may meet for a European title, or finally even a world title, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

The former British light-heavyweight champions will meet on Sky Sports’ The Boxing Show at 2pm on Friday and Hearn insists they could be on a collision course.

“With the environment that we’re in, two Brits facing each other? It could be the way we end up going,” Hearn informed Sky Sports.

“I do not actually like making fights between two of our personal guys. But I perceive that Johnson vs Buatsi is a unbelievable all-British combat. It may be for a world title. In the short-term it may be for a European title.

“I do know Johnson and Buatsi like this combat.

“It’s risky for both. Risky for Johnson because he’s looking for a world-title shot and would be fighting an undefeated domestic contender. Risky for Buatsi because Johnson is world-level and he hasn’t boxed at that level again.”

Johnson’s solely defeat got here in a courageous bid to dethrone Artur Beterbiev, the fearsome KO artist and world light-heavyweight champion. Johnson floored Beterbiev however then got here unstuck.

“Johnson is a dark horse – he went into the Beterbiev fight without the momentum that we would have liked,” Hearn mentioned. “Everybody else mentioned no, he mentioned sure.

“He did brilliantly in that combat. With extra perception and momentum and exercise he may need crushed Beterbiev. He put him over. Beterbiev seemed in every kind of hassle.

“Johnson did not have the expertise to place his foot on the gasoline however now he would do.

“He got here again and destroyed Sean Monaghan, an excellent efficiency. His proposed combat with Igor Mikhalkin is hard – he is boxed Sergey Kovalev, he is extraordinarily robust.

“He’s in a great position and I really believe he can win a world title. He’s already proved that he can hang with the best.”

Johnson’s solely defeat got here in a world title combat

12-0 Buatsi is rising up the world rankings

Hearn mentioned about undefeated Buatsi’s hopes of reaching world title stage: “He was attributable to combat final November in opposition to Blake Caparello, the good combat for him. An eliminator for the IBF title, Caparello is a gate-keeper.

“He is recent, no put on and tear in the professional sport.

“Buatsi is a man who wants to maneuver alongside quick in the subsequent 12-18 months. He is extraordinarily clever and is aware of that you have to make the proper strikes and the proper time.

“The level of Beterbiev or Dmitry Bivol? You have to first fight Caparello or Sullivan Barrera, those tests to see if you are ready.

“Buatsi is one among the greatest abilities in world boxing. He has nice shot choice, nice energy, he’s extraordinarily robust, he has an excellent chin and he likes to combat.

“He is a great character – calm, caring, kind, pleasant then he turns into an absolute beast.”