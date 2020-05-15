Callum Johnson believes Joshua Buatsi bout is ‘going to happen’ | Boxing News





Callum Johnson believes a light-heavyweight conflict with rising British boxer Joshua Buatsi is inevitable as soon as the game is secure to resume.

Johnson was set to combat Russia’s Igor Mikhalkin for the vacant EBU European Title on the Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin undercard earlier than the May 2 occasion was postponed due to the continued coronavirus pandemic.

European glory stays Johnson’s focus as he targets a second world-title shot – following his sole profession defeat to Artur Beterbiev for the IBF belt in 2018 – however the 34-year-old is additionally assured a bout with Matchroom stablemate Buatsi will occur sooner slightly than later.

Speaking on Matchroom Boxing’s podcast ‘The Lockdown Tapes’, Johnson stated: “The Buatsi combat is going to occur.

“It’s the simpler combat to make and whether or not it occurs subsequent or the one after I imagine it is going to, and it is a good combat that may generate a number of curiosity with the British combat followers.

Joshua Buatsi is undefeated after 12 fights

“It could also be powerful to get a world title shot but when the European title conflict occurs then that may put me proper again up there in rivalry. If I’m European champ I really feel the promoters could make it occur nevertheless it’s additionally down to getting the alternatives.

“I have got to focus on getting that European belt as it is a good one for the collection and I’d have British, Commonwealth, European then go for the World. When things do get back to normal I will be ready. I’m training really hard and consistently and I think I’m in the best shape of my life.

“I’ve one other two or three good years in me that I feel lots of people are going to get pleasure from. I’m 34 occurring 25. The enhancements I’ve made within the final seven weeks have been thrilling and I can not wait to get again in there.”

Johnson’s document reads 18-1 with 13 KOs, whereas 27-year-old Buatsi is undefeated after 12 skilled fights (10 KOs).