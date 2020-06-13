Callum Hudson-Odoi: Police investigation dropped following alleged incident with woman at Chelsea star’s home

Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi has confirmed police will take no longer action after he was arrested last month following an alleged incident with a woman at his west London home.

The 19-year-old, who was taken into custody before later being released on bail, has spoken out after remaining silent because the allegation.

“At a time when there are bigger things happening in the world right now, you may also have been aware of serious allegations that were made against me,” read a statement from the Chelsea winger.





“I have stayed silent and assisted the authorities fully with enquiries when i knew the afternoon would come soon when my name would be cleared.

“Following a full and thorough investigation, the police have confirmed they’ll take no longer action.

“I would like to use this platform to thank everyone who has stood by my side and supported me during this difficult period. I have learned that being a footballer and playing for one of the best clubs in the world comes with great responsibility, and going forward I will try and use my platform as a Chelsea player to be the best role model that I can be.”

