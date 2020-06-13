Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea winger to face no action from police over allegation of rape | Football News





Callum Hudson-Odoi was arrested last month

Callum Hudson-Odoi wont face further action over an allegation of rape, the Chelsea winger has said in a statement.

Hudson-Odoi was arrested on May 17 and released on bail however the England international says the police wont take the case further.

The England international wrote on Twitter: “At a time where there are bigger things happening in the world today, you may also bear in mind of serious allegations that have been made against me.

“I have stayed silent and assisted the police fully for the duration of their enquiries, as I knew the day would soon come when my name will be cleared.

“Following the full and thorough investigation, the police have confirmed they are going to take no further action.

“I have learned that being a footballer and playing for one of the best clubs in the world comes with a great responsibility, and going forward I will try and use my platform as a Chelsea player to be the best role model that I can be.”

A statement from the Metropolitan Police read: “A man arrested on Sunday, 17 May following an allegation of rape has been released with no further action.

“The incident is therefore no longer being investigated by police.”

Despite his arrest, Hudson-Odoi has taken the full part in Chelsea’s preparations for the resumption of the Premier League season next week.