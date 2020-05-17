Callum Hudson-Odoi arrested as woman taken ‘unwell’ at his house in early hours

Callum Hudson-Odoi, the England and also Chelsea onward, was arrested in the early hours of Sunday early morning after a woman was taken weak.

Metropolitan Police policemans went to records of an occurrence at the 19- year-old’s residential property in London after cops and also a rescue were called.

Hudson-Odoi was arrested and also taken right into cops protection, with an authorities spokesperson validating: “Police and London Ambulance Service were called at 03:53hrs on Sunday 17 May to a report of an unwell woman.”

Chelsea did not comment when asked to react last evening. The team is anticipated to go back to training in the following couple of days after football’s closure for the coronavirus pandemic. Hudson-Odoi himself had actually recouped “fully” from the infection after turning into one the very first Premier League footballers to acquire the disease.

It was reported by The Sun paper that Hudson-Odoi had actually satisfied the woman online and also sent out an automobile to accumulate her, which would certainly be in violation of lockdown procedures from the Government throughout the pandemic.

The teen had actually talked last month regarding the assistance he obtained while recuperating from Covid-19

“I had the virus which has cleared now. I fully feel good, I feel fit, so I am feeling back to myself so it is all good,” he stated.

He included: “I assumed it was simply a small temperature level point, however undoubtedly it had not been. I stated to myself this had not been really that poor, the signs, and also I stated to myself ‘I feel good, I feel better’.

“Everyone has actually been asking me exactly how I have actually been which has actually been course from them. They have actually been revealing me assistance and also stating ‘Cal, get well soon, I hope you are okay now’.

“It has been very warming and a good feeling to know you have got your team-mates behind you, backing you and making sure you are feeling well and encouraging you.”

Hudson-Odoi was subject of quotes from Bayern Munich last period prior to he experienced a major Achilles injury which finished hopes of a transfer toGermany At the moment he was disturbed over the opportunities he was obtaining under Maurizio Sarri, in spite of promoting an England location.