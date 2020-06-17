Callum Davidson set to rejoin St Johnstone as manager | Football News





Callum Davidson is expected to get back to St Johnstone as manager, after spells there as a new player and assistant boss

St Johnstone are in “advanced” negotiations with Callum Davidson to get back to the club as manager.

The Millwall assistant boss is set to be appointed as Saints begin their pre-season training schedule.

A Saints statement read: “The club can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Millwall FC and we have been granted permission to discuss personal terms with Callum Davidson regarding the vacant managerial post at McDiarmid Park.

“Discussions with Callum are actually at an enhanced stage with a view to the 43-year-old overpowering from current caretaker boss Alec Cleland.”

Davidson has become poised to succeed Tommy Wright, couple of years after leaving his role as his assistant, after Wright left in May after seven years responsible.

Former Scotland left-back Davidson departed for work on Gary Rowett’s coaching staff at Stoke and again teamed up along with his former Leicester team-mate at The Den.

Davidson started and finished his playing career at McDiarmid Park, as well as featured for Blackburn, Leicester and Preston in the intervening period having left Perth for Ewood Park in a £1.75m move, which remains Saints’ highest transfer fee received.

#Millwall can concur that the club’s assistant boss, Callum Davidson, has been given permission to speak to @StJohnstone about their vacant managerial position… — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) June 17, 2020

Wright left St Johnstone in May after seven successful seasons in charge where the club won their first major trophy, the Scottish Cup, and regularly finished in the top six in Scotland.

Millwall have already announced that Adam Barrett can be their assistant manager on an interim basis, with U23s boss Kevin Nugent also joining the first-team coaching staff for other season.

“Everyone at the club would like to thank Callum for his superb efforts throughout his time at Millwall and wish him well for the future,” they said in a statement.