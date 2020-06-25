Calls Him A ‘Nazi’ And A ‘Sociopath’

Throughout Donald Trump’s presidency, Madonna has change into notorious for hitting him with essentially the most deranged assaults attainable. This week, the pop singer was as much as her outdated tips once more, as she blasted the president as a “Nazi” and a “sociopath” for feedback he made to his supporters throughout his rally in Tulsa final Saturday.

Madonna took subject with the truth that Trump joked to the group that he had advised his “people” to “slow the testing [for COVID-19] down.”

“Let me get this straight…….. Lets slow down testing of Covid in America because the numbers of people testing positive are getting too high for Trump to deal with……….,” Madonna started alongside a video of Trump’s speech that was edited by the left-wing Washington Post.

“And lets make it a law for anyone who burns the flag to go to jail for one year but lets have no law or reform or consequences put in place for Police officers who shoot and kill black victims for no reason!!” the “Like A Virgin” singer added. “Finally- Trump is upset about George Washingtons image being desecrated even though George Washington owned Slaves!! [sic]”

“I’ll take Sleepy Joe Biden any day over this White Supremacist Aka/ Nazi Aka Sociopath thats in The WHITE HOUSE!” Madonna concluded. “Time to Wake Up.”

In his speech, Trump lamented the truth that radically leftwing rioters have been defacing statues of such historic figures as Washington, the primary president of the United States.

“Two days ago in Portland, Oregon, leftist radicals ripped down a statue of George Washington,” Trump stated. “And wrapped it in an American flag and set the flag on fire. We ought to come up with legislation that if you burn the American flag, you go to jail for one year.”

It ought to be famous that Madonna has had it out for Trump for years. Just days after he took workplace, she admitted that she had “thought about blowing up the White House.” It appears not a lot has modified within the deranged thoughts of Madonna since then.

This piece was written by PopZette Staff on June 25, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

