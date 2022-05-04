Calls for self-organization continue in Vanadzor (Photos) | Morning

Today, the people of Vanadzor also gathered in Artsakh Park, demanding the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan and the release of Mamikon Aslanyan. “We call on our youth, our students, our students to join our protest. Please, let us all be very vigilant, not to give in to provocations, because at the moment I notice that there are provocative actions on the spot.

Let’s be patient, calm and our work is for the sake of, not against me. “For the sake of justice, for the sake of tomorrow, I ask all of us to carry out our calm, balanced march and protest action today,” said Arthur Ohanyan, Member of the Council of Elders of the “Mamikon Aslanyan” faction.

Vahe Dokhoyan, the head of the Lori regional branch of the “Fatherland” party, also appealed to the people of Vanadzor, urging them to join them without fear. “All institutions, educational institutions that want to express their voice, to organize peaceful acts of disobedience, are free in their actions. Do not wait for instructions. People, there are a few days left, you can not even go to work, you can not even go to class, I assure you, there are a few days left, take your step with pride. “

Then the protesters marched along Tigran Mets Avenue, after which some of them left for Yerevan to take part in the protest as well.

Tatevik GHAZARYAN

Details in the video soon