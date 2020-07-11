Calls for clarity on face masks after Boris Johnson said ‘stricter’ approach is needed in England

Boris Johnson has faced calls for clarity on wearing face masks after saying a ‘stricter’ approach is needed in England.

The government is allegedly considering following Scotland’s lead by making them mandatory in shops.

Labour’s Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth tweeted that ‘strong and clear guidance’ was needed on where masks should be worn after Mr Johnson was spotted wearing a face mask when visiting companies in his Uxbridge constituency on Friday.

Although Nicola Sturgeon made face coverings compulsory in shops since Friday, there are currently no such rules in the UK.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson wearing a face mask through the while campaigning in his Uxbridge constituency on Friday

Shoppers in Buchanan Street in Glasgow wear face masks

The Prime Minister visited a variety of businesses in his constituency following the easing of lockdown

In the early days of the outbreak the united kingdom government argued that scientific evidence that the masks reduced transmission of the airborne virus was ‘weak’.

But rules requiring people to wear face masks on public transport in England arrived to effect on 15 June.

On Friday Mr Johnson said ‘the balance of scientific opinion seems to have shifted more in favour of these than it absolutely was, and we’re very keen to follow that’.

‘I do think we must be stricter in insisting people wear face coverings in confined spaces where they are meeting people they don’t really normally meet.

‘We are looking at means of making sure that people really do have face coverings in shops, for instance, where there is a risk of transmission’, he said during a Facebook Q&A.

The UK government currently recommends measures such as for instance a face covering should be taken if people cannot keep two metres away from one another indoors.

A poll by Redfield & Wilton Strategies for MailOnline found 61 per cent of the public in England wish to see coverings enforced in shops and supermarkets – with just 26 percent opposed. The support is reflected over the wider UK

A recent poll for MailOnline has found 61 percent of people want to follow the example north of the border on the problem.

Mr Ashworth said it was ‘welcome’ news that ministers were looking at face mask evidence.

He said Labour was urging ministers to ‘conclude this review rapidly to provide the strong and clear guidance neede’.

Shadow exchequer secretary Wes Streeting said it was ‘not helpful’ for the prime minister to complete a photo shoot wearing a face mask until there is more clarity over once they should be worn, the BBC reported.

Nicola Sturgeon (left) has trolled Boris Johnson (right) by retweeting an article asking why Westminster politicians are not wearing face coverings in public

‘At as soon as people are hearing different messages from different quarters,’ the Labour MP told BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions.

Former cabinet minister and Tory MP Andrea Leadsom also the programme she did not want masks to be mandatory but ‘people should be considerate of others’ and start to consider carrying one wherever they’re going.

But this morning Trish Greenhalgh, professor of primary care at Oxford University, told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme: ‘There is a huge human body of evidence supporting the usage of face coverings in crowded places by the lay public to stop transmission of the covid-19 virus.’

She said that: ‘When I go into a shop I’m certainly wearing a face covering, undeniably.

‘The reason for that is that indoor surroundings are much much more dangerous in terms of what we call airborne transmission.

‘If someone coughs or speaks loudly and the virus then gets into the air also it stays in that shop, in that enclosed space, so indoor environments are much more dangerous.’

When asked if evidence shows masks protect wearers, along with those nearby, Professor Greenhalgh said that was an ‘incorrect’ piece of information released in government guidance.

‘Wearing the face covering does protect the wearer a bit but it does not protect you very much.

‘If I’m wearing a face covering it may possibly protect you 80% but it might protect me 20 or 30% so there is a little bit of protection for the individual wearing the covering.

‘But it isn’t nearly up to it protects other people from the droplets coming out of the individuals mouth.’

Greenhalgh added that research on wearing masks in offices space needs to be ‘urgently accelerated’ but that it depended on the ‘ventilation’.

In a round of interviews, culture minister Caroline Dinenage said she wears a mask ‘all the time’.

She was asked to answer why more senior figures was not pictured wearing face coverings but said they would need to answer themselves.

Asked whether the government had considered introducing the same rule to Scotland in England, Ms Dinenage told the BBC: ‘Yes obviously, and they are mandatory on public transport.’