Australians are increasingly calling for more support for local business in a bid to boost the economy and wean its reliance off China.

According to a fresh YouGov survey, as many as 88 per cent of men and women thought the nation was too reliant on Chinese imports.

A further seven out of 10 people said that they had become more aware of Australian-made products.

‘Now more than ever Australians want to be making our essential­ products here,’ Australian Workers Union national secretary Daniel Walton told Herald Sun.

‘We don’t want to be reliant on China.’

A staggering 82 per cent of men and women believe the federal government has a duty to use homemade products for infrastructure projects – even if it costs more income (stock image)

A staggering 82 % of people believe the government features a duty to use homemade products for infrastructure projects – even when it costs more money.

The news comes after Australia entered its first recession in 29 years.

The economy shrank 0.3 % in the March quarter due to the bushfires and initial phases of coronavirus lockdowns, and a much bigger fall is expected in the present June quarter.

‘I really did not want to see a recession ever again in Australia,’ the prime minister said early in the day this week.

‘As a government we worked so hard to bring the budget back in balance … to see COVID-19 hit it like a torpedo is absolutely devastating.

‘Where we find ourselves now’s heartbreaking.’

Mr Morrison said the economic fallout could have been much worse, were it perhaps not for his government’s response to the pandemic.

He said Australia was making its way back from the coronavirus crisis with the aid of a $688 million home builder scheme.

‘It’s going to be a difficult road right back,’ Mr Morrison said.

