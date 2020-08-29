Calling Protesters ‘Thugs’ And Biden Extreme, Trump’s Bombastic Campaign Returns : NPR

toggle caption Saul Loeb/ AFP by means of Getty Images Saul Loeb/ AFP by means of Getty Images

President Trump on Friday struck a considerably various tone at a rally in New Hampshire as compared his address to the Republican National Convention the night prior to.

Speaking to a crowd of a couple of hundred fans in Manchester, Trump went back to his hallmark bombastic, free-wheeling campaign design as he echoed much of the very same styles he brought up throughout his convention approval speech– caution of a looming “socialist” risk and slamming his 2020 competitorJoe Biden

“I gave a big speech last night. I said ‘what am I doing tomorrow night?’ ‘You’re going to New Hampshire. But, sir,'” he stated, recreating an expected discussion with a member of his personnel prior to being disrupted by cheers.

“‘But sir, we can cancel New …