Calling Police During House Break In “Comes From A Place Of Privilege”

The President of Minneapolis City Council said that it “comes from a place of privilege” to call the police throughout an attempted burglary or break in.

Bender: “Calling The Police May Mean More Harm Is Done”

Speaking to CNN’s Alisyn Camerota, Lisa Bender, the Minneapolis City Council President, discussed the recent vote for the city to abolish the authorities department.

“We have circumstances action against our police department, which provides us legal mechanisms in the very temporary, you know, there’s [sic] lessons from everywhere, all over the world that we’re trying to take immediate steps while we work toward building the systems that we will have to imagine that future,” Bender told Camerota.

“Do you understand that the word ‘dismantle’ or ‘police-free’ make some people nervous?” Camerota quizzed Bender. “For instance, what if in the middle of the night, my home is broken into? Who do I call?”

Bender said that she hears that “loud and clear from a lot of my neighbors,” but that this need to call the authorities “comes from a place of privilege because for those of us for whom the system is working, I think we need to step back and imagine what it would feel like to already live in that reality where calling the police may mean more harm is done.”

CAMEROTA: “What if in the middle of the night my home is broken into. Who do I call?” BENDER: “Yes, I hear that loud and clear from a lot of my neighbors. And I know — and myself, too, and I know that that comes from a place of privilege.” pic.twitter.com/WhubQ9yJIf — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) June 8, 2020

Minneapolis Is Going To Be Hell

It shouldn’t surprise you that somebody who advocates and enforces such as a crazy idea as literally dismantling the police thinks that it is “privilege” to desire to protect your self and your family from criminal elements! Bender and the whole Minneapolis City Council are literally insane leftists, who rather you obtain all your property stolen, assaulted, or even murdered, rather than be “privileged” or accept that the police force needs to exist. This step is going to result in a complete break up in law and order, and death and destruction.