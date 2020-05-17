‘Call On Me’ Swedish DJ Eric Prydz’s Wife Files for Divorce

Exclusive

The document simply scraped on Eric Prydz‘s marital relationship … his wife desires a divorce.

The popular Swedish DJ’s wife, Sofie, submitted for divorce on April 27 in L.A. mentioning difference of opinions. Eric and also Sofie were wed for virtually 5 years and also have 2 youngsters with each other … a 9-year-old child and also 6-year-old kid.

They obtained wed on July 17, 2015 and also she provides February 20 as the day of splitting up … according to docs acquired by TMZ.

Sophie’s asking for joint lawful and also physical guardianship. As for spousal assistance, she’s asking for it, and also desires the court to implement the regards to their prenup.

Prydz– that’s called Pryda and also Cirez D properly– made headings in March when he declared the only service for the coronavirus pandemic was for all healthy and balanced individuals to obtain it, and also recommended remaining at residence was misdirected.

Yeah, he actually stated that, and also obtained blown up by health and wellness employees. Prydz later on asked forgiveness

He climbed to popularity with his 2004 solitary, “Call on Me,” and also took place to acquire hits with “Proper Education” and also “Pjanoo” in2008 He launched his launching workshop cd, “Opus,” in 2016, and also won the Electronic Music Awards DJ of the Year in 2017.