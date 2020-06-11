Call of Duty update: Modern Warfare download issues being investigated after complaints

Activision, the company behind the hit video game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, is investigating a problem that is causing downloads of an update to be become more than doubly large not surprisingly.

Some players have reported that update files have been as large as 84GB, which may take hrs to download on a typical UK home broadband connection.

Activision said that the problem was affecting some Xbox One players.

The update adds new weapons, maps, bug fixes and narrative elements to the most popular first-person shooter.





Call of Duty: Modern Warfare already takes up a lot of space on console hard drives – on PS4, the installed game can amount to nearly 200GB altogether.

The phrase “84GB” began trending on Twitter as news of the outsized update spread.

Many players expressed their dissatisfaction with the size of the file.

One commenter wrote: “Warzone generally is going to function as only game on my Xbox and that’s getting closer to being the case every update. I want my storage straight back. Refunded.”













The latest update was originally scheduled for release on 3 June, but Infinity Ward, the game’s developer, held it back to avoid drawing attention from the ongoing anti-racism protests prompted by the killing of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

Infinity Ward said the update was postponed to permit people to give attention to “equality, justice and change”.