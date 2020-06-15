Call of Duty: Mobile Will Get Gulag Map in Late June, Game Developers Reveal

Call of Duty: Mobile is among the most popular mobile games owing to its multiplayer game modes and battle royale. For quite a while now, there were reports on Call of Duty: Mobile getting the Gulag map from last year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Warzone mode. Now, the developers of the overall game have finally revealed through Reddit that the Gulag map will undoubtedly be coming to the mobile version of the overall game sometime this month. With the Season 7 of Call of Duty: Mobile recently released, the developers have shared a host of details, along side some info on the Gulag.

Call of Duty: Mobile Gulag map

In the Reddit post, the Call of Duty: Mobile team shared a roadmap of upcoming features. They stated that the Gulag map is tied to the next Gunfight mode and will be visiting the game in “late June”. The developers intend to show off more of the Gulag map at a later date. It will be readily available for 1v1 Duel and Gunfight mode. It seems like Call of Duty: Mobile will undoubtedly be getting a dedicated Gulag map that players can queue into, alternatively of the prison were players are thrown in to after they die in Call of Duty: Warzone.

The Gulag was initially seen in the battle royale mode – Warzone – present in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) for PC and consoles. It is a prison area where players are sent when they are eradicated in the Verdansk battlefield to fight for still another chance. It puts two players which have died in a small area where they need to go face to face in order to win a chance to be dropped in the main Verdansk map again.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 changes

The developers shared a whole lot of details about the new Season 7 called Radioactive Agent. It brings a new map called Tunisia that is playable in multiple modes. It is a large multiplayer map that is currently running the Tunisia Tussle event. The battle royale map has been expanded with the addition of seven new areas including Black Market, Harbor, Downtown, Sanitarium, among others. There is just a new set of seasonal challenges that may give players new gear. The Season 7 Battle Pass in addition has been updated with more what to acquire in both free and paid versions. A brand-new ranked mode series in both multiplayer and battle royale modes in addition has been added. There are multiple new weapons, skins, calling cards, a brand new Tank vehicle, along with many optimisations in this Season 7 update.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best ‘Value Flagship’ Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can sign up to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or perhaps hit the play button below.