Call of Duty: Mobile Hits 250 Million Downloads Less Than a Year After Launch: Sensor Tower

Call of Duty: Mobile has surpassed 250 million (25 crore) downloads worldwide, Sensor Tower estimates revealed on Monday. The figures embody all worldwide variations of the cellular sport throughout each the App Store and Google Play. Sensor Tower additionally notes that the Call of Duty: Mobile since its launch in October final 12 months, has remained extremely standard within the US and India – the 2 areas the place the sport was downloaded probably the most. The US itself contributes almost 18 p.c of all of the installs.

Sensor Tower in a tweet additionally highlighted that for a similar interval, PUBG Mobile managed over 236 million (23.6 crore) downloads whereas Fortnite witnessed round 78 (7.eight crore) downloads throughout Apple App Store and Google Play. The Call of Duty: Mobile is most downloaded within the US, adopted by India and Brazil.

A separate report by Sensor Tower additional claims that Call of Duty: Mobile has generated near $327 million (roughly Rs. 2,470 crore) in participant spending globally. This is 78 p.c greater than the quantity accrued by PUBG Mobile worldwide for a similar interval, the report added. The report additional suggests that the majority of the participant spending passed off within the US, producing $134 million (roughly Rs. 1,040 crore), whereas Japan ranks second for income and Brazil comes subsequent.

The progress within the sport’s userbase can be credited to the novel coronavirus lockdowns in a number of international locations over the past 4 months. “The game is also one of many that has seen a steady uptick in revenue amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. With player spending consistently on the rise, Call of Duty: Mobile looks to be on track for a stellar first year,” the report notes.

Call of Duty: Mobile developed by Activision in collaboration with Tencent was launched on October 1 final 12 months. The cellular sport had almost 172 million (17.2 crore) downloads in its first two months of its launch.

