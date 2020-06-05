Call of Duty adds screen that says Black Lives Matter

Infinity Ward simply launched an replace for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare that adds a splash screen message in assist of the Black Lives Matter motion. Players are being informed they should replace their shopper upon ending multiplayer video games, and as soon as they do, the message seems on screen.

“Our community is hurting,” the assertion reads. “The systemic inequalities our community experiences are once again center stage. Call of Duty and Infinity Ward stand for equality and inclusion. We stand against the racism and injustice our Black community endures. Until change happens and Black Lives Matter, we will never truly be the community we strive to be.”

The Verge has confirmed that the message subsequently seems each time you launch Modern Warfare on a PS4. It additionally seems on loading screens and when switching to a separate mode like Warzone.

Several online game corporations have issued statements of assist for black communities this week following protests towards police brutality within the US and the killing of George Floyd. Placing the message in entrance of everybody enjoying a vastly common first-person shooter, nonetheless, might assist it attain a wider group of folks.