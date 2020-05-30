Call for UN to stop Israel’s expropriation of Palestine lands in Jerusalem – Middle East Monitor

Dr Hanna Eisa, secretary-general of the Christian-Islamic Commission to Support Jerusalem and the Holy Sites, referred to as on Friday for the United Nations (UN) to urgently stop Israel’s expropriation of Palestinian lands in occupied Jerusalem.

In a press launch reported by Al-Quds Al-Araby, Eisa referred to as on the UN to forestall Israel from finishing up geographic and demographic adjustments in the occupied metropolis of Jerusalem, or to perform every other measure that may undermine the outputs of the ultimate standing negotiations.

Eisa said that Israel adopts the coverage of imposing a de facto actuality which is rejected by the worldwide neighborhood and was denounced by a number of worldwide resolutions and conventions, together with the Fourth Geneva Convention and the founding laws of the International Criminal Court (ICC) ratified in 1998.

He famous that Israel is finishing up “illegal” actions such because the Judaisation of Jerusalem and constructing settlements. “Keeping the situation unchanged is a continuous violation of the Palestinian rights protected by the international conventions,” he asserted.

In his press launch, Eisa reiterated that the Israeli army occupation of Jerusalem doesn’t give it sovereignty over the occupied metropolis, mentioning that worldwide legislation provides restricted authorities to the occupation energy that permits it to run the occupied areas.

“This means that all the administrative and legislative measures carried out by the Israeli occupation authorities in the occupied Jerusalem to change the reality are invalid,” in accordance to Eisa.

Eisa additionally famous that there are tens of worldwide resolutions which had been issued by the UN Security Council that decision on Israel to respect Jerusalem, as these choices reiterate that the holy metropolis is a component and parcel of the Palestinian lands occupied in 1967.

The metropolis of Jerusalem has been subjected to a fierce settlement marketing campaign which incorporates demolition of Palestinian properties and displacing their residents, in order to construct Israeli Jewish settlements and change the Palestinians with Israeli settlers.