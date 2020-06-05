Call for mass screening for loss of taste and smell to detect hidden cases

A mass coronavirus testing regime which permits the majority of the inhabitants to be examined should be adopted to preserve the illness in test, Tony Blair has mentioned.

The Labour former prime minister warned that the UK is unlocking restrictions when Covid-19 ranges stay “stubbornly high”.

He mentioned the easing of the measures places a premium on having one of the best containment technique in place, but he warned: “We don’t have it.”

Mr Blair mentioned the UK ought to enact mass testing utilizing laboratory-based checks and fast, on-the-spot checks – each antigen and antibody – “which will allow us to test the bulk of the population and do so, if necessary, regularly”.