Call for execution of man who killed 14-year-old sister for joining Facebook – Middle East Monitor

Jordanians are publicly calling for the execution of a man who killed his 14-year-old sister after she used his cellphone to create a Facebook account, in line with local media reports.

The man, reportedly in his twenties, stabbed his sister as soon as within the again with a kitchen knife after a heated argument over the social media account. The lady was rushed to the hospital however declared lifeless on arrival, Jordan Times reported.

The lady’s physique was examined by a forensic physician who confirmed that the lady had bled to demise after being stabbed within the again.

The man was arrested by the Amman police pressure on Wednesday, after Criminal Court Prosecutor Salah Taleb launched a warrant for his detention and ordered an investigation into the incident.

According to Jordanian police, the suspect “confessed to the crime”, was charged with “intentional killing” and is presently being detained in a rehabilitation facility.

Jordanians have swiftly taken to social media to sentence the assault, with a number of Twitter account holders utilizing an Arabic hashtag which interprets as: “We demand the execution of the sister’s killer.”

To date, the hashtag has been used greater than 19,000 occasions.

One person posted a hashtag, stating: “He should be punished so other people don’t dare to do what he did.”

While one other tweeted the information with the caption: “If you lack a good reason to be a feminist today, here’s one.”

Amman-based activist Reem Saiff additionally tweeted the hashtag, with the caption “finally people are talking” alongside on-line experiences of the crime, after social media customers complained the incident had not been lined by a number of native and nationwide information channels.

So-called “honour killings” of girls by their male relations are regularly under-reported in Jordan, resulting from inside cowl ups.

In 2017, Jordan’s penal code was amended to state {that a} “fit of fury” defence no lengthy applies to perpetrators of crimes in opposition to girls, together with honour killings.

Nevertheless, in line with a 2020 Human Rights Watch report, males nonetheless obtain mitigated sentences for honour killings, supplied the relations of the sufferer stand by the perpetrator.