California’s only county without a coronavirus case is investigating its first two infections

Both of individuals in Modoc County who checked favorable are recuperating in your home and have actually not been hospitalized, authorities stated. A regional healthcare facility is now tightening up limitations, Modoc health authorities stated, and a nursing center has actually closed visitation.

“How lucky we have been to not see Covid-19 in our county until now, but it’s here and we could see the number of cases increase in the next few weeks,” Stacy Sphar, the director of health services, stated in a statement.