California’s only county without a coronavirus case is investigating its first two infections

Both of individuals in Modoc County who checked favorable are recuperating in your home and have actually not been hospitalized, authorities stated. A regional healthcare facility is now tightening up limitations, Modoc health authorities stated, and a nursing center has actually closed visitation.
“How lucky we have been to not see Covid-19 in our county until now, but it’s here and we could see the number of cases increase in the next few weeks,” Stacy Sphar, the director of health services, stated in astatement.
“Now more than ever, it is of the utmost importance to respect and follow the CDC’s guidelines for reducing transmission of Covid-19.”
Modoc County, situated in the northeast corner of the state
, near Oregon and Nevada, is among California’s least populated counties, with less than 9,000 homeowners, according to the US Census Bureau. It was likewise among the first to start resuming its economy at the start of May, defyingGov Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order.
Modoc is among about five other counties in California that have actually reported less than 10 cases of the infection– consisting of Sierra, Alpine and Trinity, which are all in the northern part of the state. In Los Angeles County, which holds the state’s most cases, there have actually been more than 176,000 infections.