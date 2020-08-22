California’s oldest state park has been extensively damaged by wildfires

Wildfires burning in the West A firemen fights flames in Santa Cruz County, California, on Thursday, August 20.

Wildfires burning in the West Scorched houses and lorries are seen in the Spanish Flat Mobile Villa in Napa County, California, on August 20.

Wildfires burning in the West Peter Koleckar responds after seeing numerous houses burned in his area in Bonny Doon, California, on August 20.

Wildfires burning in the West A forest burns in Bonny Doon on August 20.

Wildfires burning in the West A male takes a look at a tree obstructing his method while trying to go house after a fire wrecked Vacaville, California, on August 20.

Wildfires burning in the West A melted, plastic fence pushes the charred ground after fire swept through Vacaville on August 20.

Wildfires burning in the West Sarah Hawkins explore debris after her Vacaville house was ruined on August 20.

Wildfires burning in the West Fire teams preserve a backburn to manage the River Fire near the Las Palmas area in Salinas, California, on Wednesday, August 19.

Wildfires burning in the West Gina Santos weeps in her cars and truck after leaving Vacaville on August 19.

Wildfires burning in the West People herd cows down Pleasants Valley Road in Vacaville on August 19.

Wildfires burning in the West Flames from the Lightning Complex fires take in a house in Napa County, California, on August 19.