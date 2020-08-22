California’s Iconic Giant Redwood Trees Burn Amidst Massive Wildfire – Deadline

An ancient stand of the world’s highest trees has actually come down with California‘s ravingwildfires The CZU and SCU complex fires near Santa Cruz have actually wreckedBig Basin State Park Big Basin is California’s earliest state park and house to the biggest constant stand of ancient coast redwoods south of San Francisco.

Some of the giant redwoods there are more than 50 feet around and as high as the Statue ofLiberty At 1,000 to 1,800 years of ages, some might precede theRoman Empire

More just recently, Big Basin’s ancient trees supplied the setting of a forest walk that James Stewart and Kim Novak take in Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo.

Ethan Barron, a business/tech press reporter at the Mercury News in San Jose, CA, published images to his Twitter account today revealing the devistation the fire has actually triggered amongst the magnificent trees.

The CZU and SCU complex fires have actually blackened 229,000 acres so far, making it the 7th biggest fire in the state’s history. Despite over 1,000 fire …