California’s Death Valley could hit 130 degrees, the hottest temperature ever recorded

The temperature hit 129.2 degrees on June 30, 2013, but there is some dispute in the meteorological community about the “real” hottest temperature recorded on the planet.

Official records show the marker came in 1913 when the temperature hit 134 degrees, ABC7 pointed out. A 2016 analysis by weather historian Christopher Burt, however, argued that the 1913 record is “essentially not possible from a meteorological perspective.”

It said the reading was likely a mistake.

While Death Valley knocks on the door of a heat record, other U.S. states are registering new highs, too. Borger, Texas, recently set a one all-time record set of 116 degrees. Springs, California, hit a daily record of 121 degrees. And Tucson, Arizona hit 113 degrees.