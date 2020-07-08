Vermont Gov. Phil Scott speaks throughout a press conference in Montpelier, Vermont on March 13. Jeb Wallace-Brodeur/The Times Argus/AP

Vermont has generated a task force to oversee the reopening of advanced schooling facilities light emitting diode by Rich Schneider, the recently retired president of Norwich University, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott announced Tuesday in a news conference.

Schneider said that the state’s universities have collectively consented to a contract for all students, faculty and staff on campus at universities and colleges in the state that will require them to sign a pledge verifying their honesty when reporting their health insurance and agreeing to apply physical distancing, wear masks/face coverings and wash their hands often.

Schools that are welcoming students back the fall will require every one — students and staff — to be tested upon arrival and have yet another test 1 week later.

Any subsequent routine testing will undoubtedly be at the discretion of each university. Any student violating the policy will be subject to discipline, including being dismissed from their university or college. Any faculty or staff found in violation will confront and including termination.

From a legal point of view, Schneider said liability for anybody who gets sick wasn’t a broached subject. He did say, though, that “if someone wants to sue you, they’re going to sue you.”

Most Vermont schools holding in-person instruction in the fall will send students home for Thanksgiving break to mark the conclusion of the semester, whilst not to have students traveling back and forth in just a week and potentially become infected with and/or spread the virus.

The state’s health commissioner, Dr. Mark Levine, said in today’s news conference that deaths remain stable in the state at 56, and cases in the state have remained stable overall, with small good and the bad that Vermont residents should think about to be a new normal.