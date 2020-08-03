California’s Apple Fire has grown to more than 20,000 acres and is 5% contained

There are numerous aspects coming together to produce significant obstacles for firemens who are fighting the blaze. Terrain is the most significant, stated Lisa Cox, the fire details officer for the San Bernardino NationalForest

.

“We’ve got extremely steep, rugged terrain,” Cox stated. “We have many different drainages that are all kind of intersecting together and that creates these funneling effects of different wind patterns and creates more erratic fire behavior.”

“And with that, we have very thick brush including this really flammable ecosystem called chaparral that likes to burn and it hasn’t burned here in a long time,” Cox included.

The fire, sustained by heats and gusty winds, is likewise developing its own weather condition system, Cox stated.